Rukutana accused of dishonesty

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Chairperson Public accounts committee and also Soroti woman MP Angelina Osege has accused the deputy attorney general Mwesigwa Rukutana for being dishonest.

Yesterday Rukutana told parliament not to consider terminating the contact of SGS because it is not legally viable.

He said that this contract is in line with all constitutional provisions and thus terminating would be illegal

Now according to Osege, the contract is not in good faith adding that it is meant to favor a few individuals as the public is reaped of money which they pay to have their cars inspected.