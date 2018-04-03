Ruhama elders ask Museveni to contest in 2023

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Ruhama elders have asked President Yoweri Museveni to contest for presidency in 2023.

This was during NRM victory celebrations for Ruhaama County won by Moses Kahima, at Kabingo Parish Nyakyera sub-county in Ntungamo district.

The elders handed the president a spear, shield and stool.

Meanwhile speaking at the event, president Museveni who is also the National Chairman of NRM Party urged Ugandans who embrace national development to always choose leaders who promote infrastructural development.

The President appealed to the people of the area in particular and Uganda as whole to also endeavor to conserve the natural environment especially the wetlands.

Regarding health issues, President Museveni challenged parents to take time off their busy schedules and guide the youth about disadvantages of leading risky life styles so that they avoid HIV/AIDS scourge

He was accompanied by the first Lady Janet Museveni.