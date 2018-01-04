Ruhaama party leaders summoned to Rwakitura by the president

By Damali Mukhaye.

The National Resistance Movement party Chairperson and President, Yoweri Museveni has summoned party leaders in Ruhaama for an urgent meeting at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district.

The meeting comes a week to the Ruhama County parliamentary by election slated for the 11th of January 2018.

Speaking to kfm, the NRM Communications Officer, Rogers Mulindwa says that during the meeting, president Museveni is expected to harmonize positions of the NRM party leaning independent candidates contesting in the race against Moses Kahima Mugabe the official flag bearer of NRM.

He said that Close to 100 members are slated to attend the meeting include the party district executive committee, MPs, area district councilors, LCIII Chairpersons and all contestants in the party primaries among others.