Rugunda praised EC for timely release of electoral road map

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The prime minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has lauded the electoral commission for timely release of electoral road map for the 2021 general elections.

Today the commission released the strategic plan and road map indicating that elections for both presidential and local government are scheduled for 9th February 2021.

Speaking to media shortly after the release, Rugunda said that this will give enough time to the commission and government to prepare in time in the interest of a free and fair election.

He said that now all intending candidates have time to prepare in time to embrace this process as opposed to last minute rushing.