Rugunda pledges government commitment to solve Apaa Land conflict

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has expressed government commitment to solve the Land conflict in Apaa

The conflict has left a number killed, several injured and hundreds displaced

Now addressing the nation on efforts to address the problem, DrRugunda said cabinet recently came up with a resolution to resettle all the people in the contentious piece of land offering them resettlement packages

He says all what government wants is having a lasting solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, Minister for Disaster preparedness and refugees Eng Hillary Onek called on politicians in the area to stop politicizing the matter for their selfish political interests