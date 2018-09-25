Former FDC President Rtd Gen Muntu quits Party

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Former President of opposition Forum for Democratic Change Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has announced quitting the party.

This follows a meeting held with his successor Patrick Amuriat to discuss findings from his recent consultative meetings across the country.

Gen Muntu has been conducting nationwide consultations between 15 / January/ 2018 to 7th/ Sept / 2018.

In a statement released this afternoon, Gen Mugisha has said following the meeting the meeting with party president, they have decided to leave the FDC with immediate effect with a press conference to be held on Thursday to announce the way forward.

This comes shortly after another party stalwart Munini Mulira announced quitting.

Muntu speaking to Journalists has apologized to party president Patrick Amuriat for the careless, premature release of his statement quitting the party & says he will communicate officially in the next one or 2 hours