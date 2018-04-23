Royal baby,Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a boy

The Duchess of Cambridge has today given birth to her third child – a boy on St George’s Day.

Kensington Palace announced that the baby was born at about 11am, after Kate was taken by car before 6am to the private Lindo wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

The birth appears to have taken place without complications. The baby is fifth in line to the throne, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild and a younger brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William was present for the birth, and both Kate and the child were ‘doing well’, according to a palace spokesman. Senior members of the royal family were said to be ‘delighted with the news’.

Royal watchers had been expecting a swift delivery at the Lindo Wing, with the child sharing a birthday with William Shakespeare and Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Story by Daily Mail.