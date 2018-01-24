Row erupts over KCCA salaries

By Amos Ngwomoya

A fresh row over salaries has erupted at Kampala Capital City Authority, causing uncertainty among workers with some threatening to quit.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the most affected are the members of the Public Accounts Committee, who have never received any single penny since they were appointed in February last year by Lord mayor, Erias Lukwago.

One of the Pac members who preferred anonymity says they have not been given any explanation for not being paid for nearly one year in addition to not knowing how much they earn.

When Pac members were appointed last year, controversy ensued on how much they would be earning.

KCCA officials advised that the minister Kampala handles the matter but to date it has not been resolved.

Samuel Serunkuuma, KCCA’s Acting executive director acknowledges that PAC members have not been paid, saying they are waiting for the Minister’s authorization for the same.

This new salary row comes barely four months since after Keith Muhakanizi, the secretary to the treasury informed the KCCA boss that government did not have money to increase salaries for all political leaders in Kampala by 70 percent as suggested by Minister Olive Kamya.