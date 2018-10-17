Rotary Uganda and MOH launch this years family health day

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

In an effort to improve health system in Uganda, the Rotary Uganda is set to roll a three days massive health camps across the country, dubbed Rotary family health days.

Speaking to the media today, the president of the rotary club of Lugogo Mango tree Eng. Francis Alul said that this year’s launch is scheduled for 20th this month at Nakayonza health center Nakasongola district.

He said that over 80 rotary clubs are set to conduct health camps in this period and approximately 90,000 people will access health care.

Eng. Francis also noted that services including dental service, optical services malaria testing others will be availed using selected qualified doctor.

Meanwhile, the state minister for health Sarah Opendi appreciated rotary Uganda for complementing Uganda’s health sector.