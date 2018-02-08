Rotary club international president Mr Barry Rassin in Uganda

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The rotary international president elect Mr Barry Rasin is visiting Uganda for the first time after being elected into office in January this year.

His purpose of the visit is to officiate at this year’s East African Rotary projects fair which started today 8th to ending 12th February 2018 at Entebbe.

A projects fair involves local rotary clubs coming together with international player’s to plan for the charity activities that they normally carry among communities

Addressing the media today in Kampala Mr Rasin who hails from Bahamas says he intends to diversify the number of rotary activities in the country like gender and others.

He promised to link rotary clubs in Uganda with international partners so that they get more support for the benefit of disadvantaged communities in the country.