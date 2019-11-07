Rotarians empower Namuwongo slum community

By Moses Ndhaye

KAMPALA: Rotarians have rolled out a water and sanitation campaign to help communities living in the slum areas of Namuwongo in Kampala’s Makindye Division to access safe water.

The projects, championed by the Rotary Club of Kisugu-Victoria View was launched by the rotary governor for District 9211, Mr. Xavier Ssentamu on Tuesday during his official visit to the club in Muyenga.

After touring the various projects including the automated water tap and the location for a demonstration vegetable garden, Mr Ssentamu encouraged commended the rotary club of Kisugu-Victoria View and encouraged other clubs to look for projects within their respective communities and address their specific needs.

He also hailed the club for the choice of projects that are intended to address specific needs of the community, like the children’s reading program, which he said gave relevance and was in line with the rotary theme for this year; “Rotary Connects the World“. He thus challenged rotarians to always set strategic goals make meaningful connections to impact their respective communities.

Speaking at he same event, the club president Ms Goretti Masadde said the projects targeted vulnerable people living in slum areas of Kanyogonga – Yoka Zone in Namuwongo.

She said they had installed an automated water tap in the area to help the community access safe water. “Working with the Namuwongo-based Labour College, we have conducted a financial literacy training for members of the Yoka Vision Group. We have also identified 5 schools within the Yoka community to promote a reading culture”, said Ms Masadde.

She underscored the need for government to empower such communities economically to enable them improve their living conditions and ensure good health.

These various service projects are all in line with the broader vision of Rotary International – to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.