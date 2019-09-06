Robert Mugabe is dead

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s former president, has died at the age of 95.

The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted on Friday morning, “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.”

Mugabe died after battling ill health, his family confirmed.

The news of his death was met with varied comments on social media, with some praising him and others talking about the evil they say he had done.

Robert Mugabe, who used repression and fear to hold on to power in Zimbabwe in his later years as president, was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his 30-year reign.

He was removed when his previously loyal military generals turned against him.

From that time his health declined and he had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April.

Mugabe leaves two sons and a daughter by second wife Grace.