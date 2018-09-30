Rights activists reecho calls for the abolition of the death penalty

Benjamin Jumbe.

The Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI) has renewed calls for the abolition of the death penalty.

This comes ahead of the 16th world day against the death penalty to be commemorated on 10th October.

Speaking to kfm the foundation’s executive director Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana notes that whereas the process has taken long, it is not too late for government to outlaw this barbaric practice.

He notes that as part of activities ahead of the day, the foundation in partnership with the European Union and Embassy of France to Uganda will undertake various activities including a solidarity visit to those condemned to death at Luzira prison on 4th October 2018 with heads of missions of European countries, and a commemoration event on 10th October.

The 16th World Day against the Death Penalty will be running under the theme, “Living conditions on death row.”