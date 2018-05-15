Revised pilot Curriculum to be ready for next year 

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The ministry of education is set to continuously assess the relevancy of the current curriculum to suit the needs of desired workforce.

Speaking during the manifesto week yesterday, the minister for education Janet Museveni said that the newly revised curriculum for lower primary based on 20 subjects is to be pilot starting next financial years 2018-2019.

He said that under this curriculum, lower secondary students will be allowed to take 8-9 subjects of their choice and this is indented to help them to focus where they have capabilities.