Rev.Father Kateregga – Mozey’s death must act as an eye opener

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Artists and other celebrities have been urged to always save for their future instead of leaving a lavish life in the city.

While speaking at Moses Ssekibogo’s requiem mass at Lubega this afternoon, Rev.Father Kateregga Deograthious said that many are worshiped like kings in their celebrity life, but they have nothing they have saved for their future and their family.

He said that Mozey’s death must act as an eye opener for many celebrities to change their life and turn to God as early as possible.

