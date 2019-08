By Benjamin Jumbe

The retirement benefits sector has registered improved performance.

Releasing the annual retirement Benefits Sector report for the year 2018, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Retirements Benefits Regulatory Authority Martin Nsubuga revealed that the sector recorded an increase in assets of 26%.

He says these assets grew from 9.2 Trillion in 2017 to 11.6 Trillion in December 2018.

Nsubuga attributed this improvement to among other drivers Good governance