Retired Archbishop Nkoyoyo to be buried today

By Damali Mukhaye:

The body of the late retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev. Livingstone Mpalanyi-Nkoyoyo will be laid to rest today at Namugongo Anglican shrine at 4pm.

According to the burial program, there will be a national service this in morning at the site where christians and the country at large will pay their last respects to the late.

The archbishop of the church of Uganda his grace Stanley Ntagali earlier said that the late is going to be the first bishop to be buried at the shrines because of his contributions to the church and especially the Museum project at the church.

The late retired archbishop Nkoyoyo succumbed to pneumonia last week on Friday at Kampala hospital.