Retired Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkooyoyo dead

By Benjamin Jumbe:

Archbishop Nkooyoyo has died from Kampala hospital

Nkoyoyo in June last year returned from the United Kingdom (UK) where he had been hospitalized for months receiving treatment for cancer.

The late Nkooyoyo was the Archbishop Church of Uganda Between 1995 and 2004 and was the first Chancellor of Uganda Christian University

He was born in 1938 to Erisa Wamala Nkoyoyo and Naome Nakintu in Busimbi, Mityana district.

The late spear headed the project for construction of the Church of Uganda Museum and on several occasions encouraged Christians to contribute generously

On return from UK he applauded all those who had contributed generously