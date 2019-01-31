Results of 1825 UCE candidates withheld by UNEB

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda national examination board has withheld results of 1,825 students who sat for the 2018 Uganda certificate of education pending investigation from the board.

Releasing the results at the Uganda bureau of statistics, the board’s executive secretary Daniel Odongo said the highest cases of mal-practice were registered in physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics as compared to other subjects.

He adds that many of the students were given external assistance, others were cases of collusion among candidates, impersonation and substitution.

He however said the number of last year’s withheld results is lower as compared to the 5000 withheld results in 2017.