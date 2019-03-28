Representation of women in media is still low – Norwegian ambassador

By Damali Mukhaye.

The representation of women in the media across the country remain low compared to their male counterparts.

Speaking during the launch of the Women in new -Uganda The Norwegian ambassador Susan Eckey says that there is lack of access to equal opportunities for female journalist in top positions in the media houses.

She also notes that there are less female political commentators in media across the country and this is caused by the way society perceives women.

She notes that until the women in top management do not come up to mentor their fellow female journalists, the number will reduce.