Repatriation of former M23 experts welcomed

By Ritah Kemigisa.

International relation experts have welcomed the repatriation of the former M23 rebels to the Democratic Republic of Congo as a positive development for the Great Lakes Region.

Ambassador Harold Achema says their return opens a new chapter for the Congolese government under the leadership of Felix Tshisekedi.

Because of this Achema says Tshisekedi’s government should not be condemned for accepting to have the former rebels back.

On Monday 70 former M23 fighters returned home after more than five years of exile in Uganda.

In 2012, more than 1,000 M23 fighters fled into Uganda after they defeated by a joint force of the UN and DR Congo.

Some have either secretly gone home or officially handed over to the Congolese government by Uganda.

