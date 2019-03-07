Religious leaders petition Lokodo over inter-religious council

BY DERRICK WANDERA.

Religious leaders under the Christian Ecumenical Council of Uganda (CECU), a Christian body that is made up of over eight denominations, have petitioned the minister of ethics and integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo accusing the inter-religious council of being segregative.

These led by their chairman Fr Jacinto Kibuuka accuse the inter religious council of being selfish and deliberately putting them on board.

They are also demanding for inclusion in the ongoing process of coming up with a policy to regulate churches and to also be consulted.

Some of the churches of the CECU include the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EDC), Orthodox Anglican Church (OAC) and World Wide Church.

Others are; Charismatic Episcopal Church, Brazilian Catholic Apostolic Church (BCAC), Universal Peace Federation and Anglo Catholic Church.

Fr Lokodo has since promised to address their grievances adding that he was not aware of their existence.

