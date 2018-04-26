Regional land boards needed

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Buganda government has called for establishment of regional land boards as opposed to district land boards.

While presenting Buganda’s views before commission of inquiry into Land mattersyesterday, the Buganda premier Charles Peter Mayiga said that land issues are handles in a fragmented manner and this has caused a lot of problems.

He said that to cube the issue of land and uncoordinated planning, government must come up with regional boards to handle this issue as district land boards.

These district boards are always split when a new district is created and that has been the source of land conflicts