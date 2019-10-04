Redcross have 500 Million shillings so far this year on disasters

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Red Cross Society has so far spent about 500 Million shillings to respond to various disasters that have hit the country this year.

This has been revealed by the organisation’s secretary general Robert Kwesiga.

He says the money was used to respond to emergencies such as the cholera outbreaks that his 5 districts in the country country and landslides in Bududa.

He says the new appeal of 1.6 billion shillings is to help enhance preparedness and response.

