Uganda Red Cross Society blames current blood shortage to health facilities charging patients

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Red Cross Society has attributed the current blood shortage especially for group O negative and positive to some health facilities charging patients to get this blood.

Speaking during the Commissioning of the society’s Ware House Project in Makindye, the Red Cross society secretary general, Robert Kwesiga insists blood should be given out to patients at no cost.

Kwesiga now asks the general public to be more vigilant and report hospital officials who sell blood to patients.

Meanwhile, the Makindye Ssaabagabo municipality MP Emmanuel Ssempala blames the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service for the blood shortage saying it is not doing enough to reach out to communities to donate blood.

He advises that the mandate be given to the Uganda Red Cross society.