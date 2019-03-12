Rebel NRM mp’s not threatened by being blocked

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Buyaga county West Mp Bernabas Tinkasimire has attacked his NRM party for blocking them from attending the upcoming caucus retreat.

Tinkasimire is among 6 legislators who were reportedly burbed from attending the week long retreat in Kyankwanzi by the party’s top organs for opposing party positions.

Now speaking to Kfm Tinkasimire said they will not be intimidated and will continue advancing the cause of the people

The others affected are Lwemiyaga County’s ThoedoreSekikubo, kumi woman mp Monica Amoding , John Baptist Nambeshe, Mbwatekamwagaffa and Patrick Nsamba.

The retreat running from 13th – 20th march is expected to be opened by the party chairmanYoweri Museveni and will run under the theme “Industrialisation for job creation.