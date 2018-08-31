Rebel Chief Machar to formally sign peace deal with Juba

The South Sudanese rebel Chief Riek Machar has finally approved a peace deal with Juba that is expected to be formally signed at a summit of regional leaders.

Machar and South Sudan’s President SalvaKiir have held weeks of talks in Khartoum in search of a comprehensive peace deal to end the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions since 2013.

The warring parties have already inked several agreements, including a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing deal that sees Machar returning as first vice president.

According to Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dierdiry Ahmed who is mediating these talks the deal has already been approved by Juba, and on Thursday Machar’s group and representatives of some other rebel factions initialled it.

Machar had initially refused to approve the deal on Tuesday, before finally agreeing to it after mediation by Khartoum.