RDCS cautioned to avoid conniving with land grabbers

By Ben Jumbe.

The minister for presidency Esther Mbayo has implored district resident Commissioners to avoid conniving with land grabbers.

The minister was opening a week long retreat for RDCs and deputies at National training Institute Kyankwanzi.

The minister said RDCs are supposed to be mediators and not judges in land matters.

She further expressed concern over the poor working relations between RDCs and local government authorities which she said must be addressed for effective service delivery.

The induction retreat is aimed equipping the RDCS with among other things skills to adequately monitor government programs for better service delivery.