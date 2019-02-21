RDCs cautioned against absenteeism

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister for presidency Esther Mbayo has warned Resident District Commissioners against absenteeism.

The minister was opening a week long retreat for RDCs and their deputies at the National Leadership Training Institute in Kyankwanzi yesterday.

The minister said RDCs are supposed to be resident in areas where they are posted to be able to carry out their monitoring roles

She further warned them against politicking advising those who wish to join politics to wait for the right time and use the proper channels to avoid mixing up work.