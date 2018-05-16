Ramadhan begins tomorrow

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Muslims will begin the holy month of Ramadhan tomorrow and not today as earlier anticipated.

This is because the crescent moon was not sighted yesterday.

The Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Sheikh Yaya Ibrahim Kakungulu announced last evening a that fasting by all Muslims will thus begin on Thursday.

According to Islamic teachings, Ramadhan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

This annual observance is also regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.