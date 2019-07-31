Rakai man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for defiling step daughter

By Malik Fahad.

Masaka high court judge has sentenced a 32 year old man to 20 years imprisonment for defiling his step daughter.

Moses Byaruhanga, a resident of Rakai district has been convicted by Masaka resident judge justice Winfred Nabisinde after pleading guilty to the offence of aggravated defilement.

The state prosecutor Amina Akasa told court that Byarugaba committed the offence on 4th may 2015, at Kiswera village in Rakai district when he forced his 8 year old step daughter into the sexual act.

Akasa asked court to give Byarugaba, a maximum punishment because his action to the victim was brutal and traumatizing which will affect her for the rest of her life yet as a step father he had a duty of protecting the minor.