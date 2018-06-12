Radiotherapy machine ready

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Following routine servicing of the Radiotherapy machine that started on Thursday last week, the Uganda concern institute has confirmed that the machine is now ready to offer full normal expected service.

According to the executive director Uganda cancer institute Dr Jackson Orem, the servicing was successfully done by technicians from Czech Republic and subsequently normal full capacity operations of the machine has resumed.

He has however said that servicing of the machine has not interrupted services of the machine since it was done on the weekend.

He has now asked general public to seek services of this machine as usual.