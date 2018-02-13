Radio & sports help people achieve their full potential – UN Chief

By Ritah Kemigisa

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has called for the celebration of both radio and sports as ways of helping people achieve their full potential.

In his message for the World Radio Day, Guterres says Radio reaches the widest audience in the world and thus it can unite and empower communities and give voice to the marginalized.

Guterres says although communication channels are advancing every day with new advancements; radio retains its power to entertain, educate, inform and inspire.

He adds that with the Winter Olympics now underway, there is need to recognize the many ways in which sports broadcasting brings people together around excitement and achievements.

The seventh edition of the World Radio Day is to be held be marked today under the theme: Radio and Sports, with all radio stations, regulatory bodies bodies and related organisations invited to celebrate radio and its contribution to democratic debate through information, entertainment and audience interaction.

In Uganda, the day is being marked with activities of the annual Radio Week organized in Kampala by UNESCO.