Quin Abenakyo to receive a heroe’s welcome

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda tourism board says all is set for to welcome Miss Uganda Quin Abenakyo who was also crowned Miss World Africa in the just concluded Miss World beauty contest in China.

Addressing journalists at Uganda media center, the deputy chief executive officer of the board John Ssempebwa says Abenakyo will touch down at Entebbe International Airport 1:30 pm where she will be received by her family and board members.

Ssempebwa says from the airport, she will be taken to state house to meet the president where bigger announcements shall be made.

Related Stories…………

Kadaga asks MPS to vote for Uganda’s beauty star