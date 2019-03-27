Qualicel Traders stranded as ministers skip debate on disputed ownership

By Moses Kyeyune.

Traders operating at the disputed Qualicel Building will continue to bear their pain and nightmares after three ministers failed to show up for the House sitting in which their fate was to be sealed.

The traders running retail and whole sale businesses at Qualicel Building, Nabukera have this evening assembled in the public gallery to receive the House position on the unresolved ownership of their landlord.

To their dismay, neither the attorney general Mr William Byaruhanga nor the minister of security Gen Eli Tumwiine was present to sooth their wounds.

The Minister of State for Planning, the only minister at the front bench at the time of the debate, announced the news to Parliament.

The traders claim that city tycoon Drake Lubega directed them to pay rent arrears of up to five months, yet they have been paying rent to the family of the late Charles Muhangi, who until his death early this year, was their known landlord.

They also claim suffering security threats at the hand of gangs hired by conflicting landlords, with no hope for justice.

Their concerns were presented by the area MP Mohammad Nsereko.

