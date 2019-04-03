Qualicel bus terminal traders want president to solve their issues

By Prossy Kisakye.

Qualicel bus terminal traders have cried out to President Yoweri Museveni to intervene and save them from the ongoing city tycoon wrangles that have left them victims.

Their call follow a decision by Drake Lubega the Quailicel purported owner to seal off the building after traders refused to pay rent for March.

The traders argue that they cannot pay double rent since they had already paid the rent to the deceased Charles Muhangi.

Yesterday the trader’s petitioned court asking for permission to pay their rent in court until the city tycoon’s sort themselves.

Meanwhile three traders have been arrested for inciting other traders to strike.

Both police and army have been heavily deployed to avoid any strike by the traders.