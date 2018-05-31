PWDs leaders attack KCCA for not closing inaccessible buildings

By Jessica Sabano.

Leaders of People with Disabilities have slammed Kampala Capital City Authority for only closing buildings that do not meet Health standards and ignoring those that do not have ramps.

The executive director of Uganda National Action for physical disabilities Uganda Apollo Mukasa says KCCA should stop discriminating against the disabled in executing its work by only closing buildings without toilets and pavers ignoring the accessibility of PWDs a side.

He says much as KCCA is beautifying the city, those interventions should be inclusive, asking the works ministry to fast track implementation of

the Building Control Act 2013.

KCCA recently closed at least 15 buildings in the city center over non-compliance with health standards.

Peter Kaujju, the KCCA director of corporate and public affairs says

the owners of the closed buildings refused to comply despite several notices which were served to them last year.