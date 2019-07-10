Punish cruel military officers, Kadaga tells gov’t

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has accused the executive arm of the government of silently watching military officers batter civilians, under the guise of enforcing better fishing.

Addressing parliament this afternoon, the speaker says that issues of human rights violations on the lake, mainly Victoria and Kyoga must be addressed.

She has scorned the appointing authority, President Museveni, who instead of punishing the cruel officers has resorted to promoting them to higher ranks as victims rot away.

Kadaga has instructed the House committee on Agriculture to take up the matter, expedite all public petitions to enable parliament take action on what she calls high handedness of the military.