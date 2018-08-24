Publicly try soldiers who tortured Ugandans during protest to regain public trust

By RitahKemigisa

The Uganda People’s defense forces has been asked to publicly try the soldiers who tortured Ugandans during the recent protests if they are to regain public trust.

According to the executive director of the African center for Treatment and rehabilitation of torture victims Samuel Nsubuga, much as the army has shown its commitment to punish the errant soldiers, it is not convincing enough.

Nsubuga argues that for the last six years similar commitments have been made but with no perpetrators convicted.

He now challenges the army to isolate all the perpetrators and charge them using the anti-torture law.