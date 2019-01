By Shamim Nateebwa.

The Buganda kingdom premier Charles Peter mayiiga has condemned the culture of publishing the best students at PLE and O level in the media.

Officiating at the 3rd sitting of the 26th Buganda lukiiko, Mayiiga said publishing the best students misleads them from achieving bigger things like joining universities just because they think they have made it.

He adds that the practice promotes unhealthy competition among schools which is not good for the education sector.