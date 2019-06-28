Public university staff resolve to strike

By Damali Mukhye.

Public University staff across the country has resolved to yet again lay down their tools over their unmet demands for salary enhancement.

The staff who met today at Makerere University resolved that if the money they are demanding is not included in the 2019/2020 financial year through a supplementary budget, they will not report for next academic year which starts in August.

The chairperson of the Forum for Public University academic staff Dr Grace Lubaale says government promised to increase the salaries of all staff in five years, with the professor expected to earn up to the 15 million shillings, but that period has elapsed without any such action.

He says that the government should consider a supplementary budget for this cause.