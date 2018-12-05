Public universities Staff vow to proceed with planned sit down strike

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Staff from public universities have vowed to proceed planned sit down strike if their concerns are not addressed.

It comes a day after both the teaching and non-teaching staff in public universities vowed not to return to class, next semester which kicks off in January 2019 until their 29.5 billion and 4.3 billion is remitted by the government.

The state minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo however described the move as uncalled for noting that government had engaged the staff over the issues.

Now the chairman of Makerere University Academic staff Association Deus Kamunyu says government made a commitment to have the money remitted by last October but nothing has since been seen.

He says Pronouncement is solid, it is the option unless things change

