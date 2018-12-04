Public universities staff resolve to strike, Minister Muyingo asks public to stay calm

By Damali Mukhaye.

The state minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo has asked the public to stay calm following the announcement by staff from all public universities to down their tool next semester.

Both the teaching and non-teaching staff yesterday vowed not to return to the lecture halls next semester which kicks off in January 2019 until their 29.5 billion and 4.3 billion has been remitted by the government.

Speaking to KFM, Muyingo says they have been in discussion with the representatives of the both groups and the ministry is ready to come up with the lasting solutions.