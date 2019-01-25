Public Universities ask gvnment to consider raising funds for feeding students

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Public Universities have asked government to consider raising funds for feeding students from the current Shs 4000 to 10,000 shillings.

While appearing before the education committee, officials from Kyambogo University led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Elly Katunguka and the University Secretary Charles Okello said the issue of feeding of university students especially those under government sponsorship is a matter that needs to be sorted out once and for all for the betterment of students.

He said that Kyambogo has 2,800 government sponsored students being fed with 4000 shillings spent on each of them per day which is practically impossible.

The committee has promised to process the request which will form part of the committee report to the house.