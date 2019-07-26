PS Bigirimana transferred to judiciary

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The public service ministry has transferred the permanent secretary in the ministry of Gender, labor and social development Pius Bigirimana to the judiciary as its secretary.

Bigirimana has confirmed to KFM that he will assume his new office as the secretary to the Judiciary with immediate effect.

He is replacing Kagole Kivumbi who has been on the spot over alleged misappropriation of funds.

In a letter dated 26th July 2019, the head of Public service and secretary to cabinet Dr John Mitala has directed Bigirimana to hand over his office within the existing regulations without any delay.

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament had earlier recommended for the sacking of Kagole for allegedly diverting funds for the Judiciary service commission worth over shs. 3.3 billion.

Kagole instead attributed the diversion of funds to ‘urgent needs’ within the Commission, when he appeared before PAC last year.