PS Bigirimana appointed ILO’s Chief Negotiator for Africa

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Gender ministry Permanent secretary Pius Bigirimana has been appointed the Chief Negotiator for Africa at the International Labor Organization’s Standard Setting Committee on Ending Violence at Work during an annual Conference that is underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The committee seeks to adopt a possible new standard or standards on prevention and protection against violence and harassment at work

It will also negotiate a guiding framework on how to prevent and address effectively violence and harassment at work.

In his opening statement as chief Negotiator for Africa, Bigirimana said violence in the world of work remains a global challenge and a strong international labor standard is timely.

He has also advised the meeting not to reach a common position on the issue of homosexuality because member states need to put into account their national contexts without seeking to impose their national values on others.

Bigirimana is part of Uganda’s delegation led by Gender minister Janat Mukwaya.