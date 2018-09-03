Proposed Kampala Jinja express high way to cost over 1.1 billion US dollars

By Moses Ndhaye.

The proposed Kampala Jinja express high way will cost over 1.1 billion US dollars.

This has been revealed by the executive director Uganda National Roads Authority Allen Kaginawhile receiving pre-qualification applications from bidders who are interested in the construction of the road, the

Eight companies have so far submitted their bids, vying to take up the construction process of the road.

According to kagina 76% of the land owners have been compensated.

She adds that the authority has adopted the use of Private public partnerships to ensure that most of the project works are done by the local companies.

The Kampala Jinja expressway is expected to fetch over shs 200M in terms of revenue.