Promoters sue IGP over Bobi’s cancelled shows

Events Promoters- Abby Musinguzi trading as ABTEX Productions, and BAJJO Events and Marketing Agency Limited have resorted to sue the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of Government, over the failed music shows of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Through Lukwago and Company Advocates, they are challenging a decision by the IGP made on 19th/April/2019 which was indefinitely stopping the applicants from organizing Kyarenga Extra Concerts at One Love Beach Busabala, Lira, Gulu, and Arua.

They are also challenging the manner in which they were arrested on 22nd/April/2019 the day on which the Kyarenga Extra Concerts were to premier at Busabala Beach, which deprived them of their personal liberties and amounted to violation of their right to carry on trade and business as enshrined in Articles 20, 23 and 40 of the Constitution.

ABTEX and BAJJO argue that IGP’s decision is illegal, unreasonable and an abuse of his(IGP) powers, since it was made in total violation of the applicants right to a fair hearing which is guaranteed under Articles 28, 42 and 44 of the Constitution.

They now want the High court in Kampala to quash IGP’s decision, and order him to provide security at their Concerts.

