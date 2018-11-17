Professor runs to court over a makerere job

By Ruth Anderah.

The High Court in Kampala has been asked to reverse the appointment of Prof. William Bazeyo to the post of Makerere University Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Anthony Mugisha ; a candidate who lost the job to Prof Bazeyo wants the court to issue orders staying the approval of Prof. Bazeyo until such a time when the main case is heard and determined.

In the main petitioned filed by prof. Mugisha before court, he contends that Makerere University is mandated under the Universities and other tertiary institutions Act to have a Deputy Vice Chancellor in-charge of finance and administration.

That when the said post was advertised, a search committee was appointed to select the suitable candidates for the job.

He goes on to state that out of the five candidates, the Search Committee found only him and Prof William Bazeyo as the suitable candidates who met the criteria .

That however instead of recommending or forwarding the names of the said two candidates that met the criteria to the University Senate, the Search Committee took it upon itself to compare the two candidates and declared Prof Bazeyo the best candidate; something that prof. Mugishasays was beyond its mandate.

He is however quick to clarify that at the time he was only an associate professor and now at the time of his application in 2018, he is a full professor, something that he claims him even more suitable than how he was in 2013.

Through his lawyers of Wameli & Co. Advocates he wants court to quash and set aside the process and acts undertaken by Makerere University organs in the appointment of Prof Bazeyo as Deputy Vice Chancellor.