Prof Nsibambi to be buried on Tuesday

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Former prime minister of Uganda Prof Apollo Nsibambi is set to be buried on Tuesday next week.

This has been revealed by the Prime Minister Dr RuhakanaRugunda who was appointed by President Museveni to head a committee organizing the decent sendoff of the former prime minister.

Announcing the burial program, Dr Rugunda said a church service is to be held at the late’s residence in Bulange this evening at 6 pm, with the body to lie in state at parliament on Friday at 10 am.

The body of the late will be taken to his home in Bulange on Monday and a church service to be held on Tuesday at Namirembe Cathedral at 9 am before the final send off at 4pm in Buloba.

Addressing a press conference attended by representatives from the family and central government and Buganda government, Dr Rugunda said government is to meet all the burial expenses.

